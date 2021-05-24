William V. Campbell Center on Sacred Heart Prep campus receives sustainability awards

The William V. Campbell Academic and Arts Center at Sacred Heart Schools, Atherton (SHS)— front building in photo—received two awards at Sustainable San Mateo County’s (SSMC) 22nd annual awards celebration earlier this month. The building is a winner of the inaugural Peninsula Clean Energy All-Electric Leadership Award as well as the Green Building Award from SSMC and the American Institute of Architects’ San Mateo County Chapter.

“One of our overlying goals as a school is to be good stewards of the Earth,” said Michael Dwyer, SHS director of operations. “The all-electric William V. Campbell Center demonstrates not only that, but also achieves a creative space with flexible classrooms geared toward collaborative teaching.”

The three-level building, which opened in August 2019 on the Sacred Heart Preparatory (SHP) side of campus, was the latest in a series of green building projects at SHS, which sits on 64 acres and encompasses preschool-grade 12. The lower and middle schools’ Net Zero Energy Stevens Library is the first library in the nation to achieve this status, and SHP’s Michael J. Homer Center for Science and Student Life was the first to achieve Platinum-level Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED) for Schools certification in the nation. In addition, SHS recently completed an all-electric pool building that uses roof-top solar panels for its power.

The William V. Campbell Center also uses solar panels as its power source and features natural day lighting to reduce electricity usage, including day lighting into the basement level; operable windows on the second and third floor to regulate temperature; radiant heating and cooling on all three levels through slab floors; overall regional sourcing of materials that curbed transportation emissions; and recycling of approximately 70 percent of construction waste.

Photo courtesy of WRNS Studio, by Bruce Damonte