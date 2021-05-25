Menlo Park sidewalk repair program in full swing

Sidewalks are one of the most important features of Menlo Park’s transportation network, providing a safe route for pedestrians to navigate the community. Street trees grow near many sidewalks, providing shade, wildlife habitat and oxygen. However, street tree roots have the potential to damage sidewalks causing tripping hazards.

To minimize these risks, Menlo Park’s city engineers coordinate repairs to public sidewalks damaged by a city street trees. There are two types of sidewalk repairs: a complete removal and replacement of sidewalks and a horizontal saw cutting (shaving) method to reduce trip hazards. The City is currently removing and replacing sidewalk at nearly 50 locations.

Please report any sidewalk hazards and submit a repair request on ACT Menlo Park, the city’s reporting system for maintenance and service requests.

Learn more about the sidewalk repair program on the city website.

From Menlo Updates; used with permission