Spotted: Happy graduates at Sacred Heart Prep

On May 22, Sacred Heart Preparatory (SHP) graduated 155 students at its 123rd commencement ceremony. Graduates from the Class of 2021 will attend at least 74 different institutions. At least 48 students will study in California, and at least 105 will study out of state; three of those students will study out of the country.

Twenty-one students earned recognition by the National Merit Scholarship program (three were finalists and 18 were commended). One student was recognized as both a National African American Scholar and a National Hispanic Scholar.

Thirty-two members of the graduating class have been on the preschool – grade 12 Sacred Heart Schools, Atherton (SHS) campus for 13 or more years.

For 15 consecutive years, SHP’s athletics program has sent at least 10 percent of each year’s graduating class to play athletics at the intercollegiate level. The Class of 2021 will send 29 athletes, the most in the school’s history, in 11 different sports. Of that number, nearly 60 percent will compete for NCAA Division I teams.

As Valedictorian Jacquelin Chin said in her address, the class of 2021 established itself as “one of the most unique classes in SHP history,” having navigated the COVID-19 pandemic. “That is a testament to our strength, our resilience, our power. With these same qualities, we formed long-lasting friendships, deepened or discovered our passions, and created beautiful memories,” she said.