Poetry and Mindfulness is topic on May 26

Emails Menlo Park resident Lisa Rosenberg: “I wanted to share with you an event this evening. Despite the short notice, it seems worth sending this email in light of Mental Health Awareness Month and San Mateo County’s efforts to bring poetry into our collective tool kits.

“I’m one of three regional laureates presenting in this discussion and reading on the relationship of poetry and mindfulness. We’ll explore how poetry is one of many practices (processes) that can foster gaining a sense of safety and agency in our lives. This is the first in a series of three events to be scheduled over the second half of 2021.”

Register online for the event which takes place at 7:00 pm on Wednesday, May 26.