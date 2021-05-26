Shuttered local restaurants are re-opening

While most of Menlo Park’s downtown restaurants—along with those located on the Alameda— have been open at least for take out since last summer and now are open for in-person dining, a number of other local favorites have been shuttered since shelter-in-place last March. They, too, are re-opening.

We dined at a packed Portola Kitchen at the Ladera Country Shopper last Saturday night. Neighboring businesses are allowing tables to be set up during the evening hours, so the outside dining area is greatly expanded. Portola Kitchen open is seven nights a week for dinner starting at 5:00 pm.

Quattro Restaurant at the Four Seasons Hotel Silicon Valley reopened earlier this month for lunch and dinner. The culinary experience is influenced by Executive Chef Martín Morelli’s Italian heritage and his passion for grilling, having spent summers at his grandfather’s ranch in the countryside of Uruguay. Hours are Wednesday through Saturday from noon to 8:30 pm and Sunday from 11:00 am to 6:00 pm.

Menlo Tavern at the Stanford Park Hotel is re-opening on June 1st. Its outdoor patio is great during the summer. Local musicians have performed in past years and the fire pits have doubled as s’mores stations. Check the website for opening hours.

Photos courtesy of (top to bottom) Portola Kitchen, Quattro and Menlo Tavern.