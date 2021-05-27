Frances Ancheta performs music for mental health on May 28

In recognition of Mental Health Awareness month, enjoy some beautiful music and personal tales of healing presented by the Menlo Park Library.

Singer/songwriter and musician Frances Ancheta will share a performance combining storytelling of her life experiences as both a postpartum depression and breast cancer survivor, and her acoustic music (vocals, acoustic guitar).

She will be singing a combination of original and cover songs, highlighting her songs from her three released albums.

The event takes place on Friday, May 28 at 2:30 pm. Register online.