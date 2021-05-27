Spotted: Fabulous pasta pillows at Flea Street Cafe

We dined at Flea Street Cafe on Tuesday with “the neighbors” (e.g. two good women friends) and were lucky enough to experience the newest menu offerings as executed by chef de cuisine Bryan Thuerk (with Jesse Cool’s stamp of approval, natch).

We agreed that the beet stack, cornmeal crusted asparagus, and the Harley Farm Spring Toast were fabulous.

My dining companions raved about the Vegetarian Tasting as their entree while I opted for the Garden Pasta Pillows (pictured).

Highly recommended! And check out the hay bale outdoor bar while you’re there.

Flea Street Cafe is open for outdoor dining Tuesday through Saturday evenings.

Photo by Linda Hubbard (c) 2021