Woodside Vineyards is on the move; barrel tastings this weekend and next

After 46 years in Woodside and 12 in Menlo Park, Woodside Vineyards will be moving to San Carlos. The lease for between AutoVino and Facebook for the current space on Constitution Drive i Menlo Park is not renewable.

“We will continue to be located with AutoVino in San Carlos,” emails Robert Mullen who started the winery in 1963. “There is construction work that must be done to renovate the building at 380 Industrial Road. Hopefully, this will take place relatively soon, but it is a challenge. Moving the car storage and the winery are equally challenging.”

This weekend and next there will be barrel tastings at the winery. “For the first time we will have barrel tastings of our white wines, the 2020 Chardonnay and the new vintage 2020 Viognier,” says Robert.

Barrel tasting dates are May 30 and 31 and June 4, 5, and 6. Appointment seatings are for 45 minutes at 1:00, 2:00, 3:00 and 4:00 pm on Saturday and Sunday; Friday the 4th at 5:00, 6:00 and 7:00 pm. Reservations are required. Please contact either mike@woodsidevineyards.com or phil@woodsidevineyards.com, or call 650-407-3293.

Photo by Scott J. Loftesness (c) 2011