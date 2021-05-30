Get electric bike discounts through Peninsula Clean Energy

Peninsula Clean Energy has launched the “E-Bikes for Everyone” program, which includes significant discounts to qualified San Mateo County residents for the purchase of a new electric bicycle (e-bike) in an effort to raise awareness and adoption of this healthier, cleaner and affordable transportation option.

San Mateo County residents who meet income qualifications will receive a discount at participating shops of up to $800 off the purchase price for an e-bike.

Details on how to apply for and receive the discount, participating bike shops, and other resources are available online.

“This is a wonderful opportunity to expand options for affordable, clean and practical electric transportation to underserved sectors in our communities,” said Redwood City Vice Mayor Giselle Hale, who also represents the city on Peninsula Clean Energy’s board of directors. “By partnering with our bike shops, this program helps bolster local businesses as we continue to recover from the pandemic and reopen our economy.”

Peninsula Clean Energy is also expanding education about e-bikes through a partnership with Silicon Valley Bicycle Coalition, a nonprofit working to make bicycling accessible and safe for all users in San Mateo and Santa Clara counties. That will include free training, group rides, giveaways and additional resources.