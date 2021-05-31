Summer jazz concerts return to Portola Vineyards

The jazz concerts held on the beautiful grounds of Portola Vineyards is one of our favorite summer traditions. Like most everything else, they weren’t held last year but they’re back this year!

We were out there last week to pick up some perfect-for-warm-weather 2020 Santa Cruz Mountains Rosé (100% Pinot Noir grape) and chatted with owner Len Lehmann. He said that for the first time ever the concerts in June and July have sold out this early. “I think people are just hungry for live music,” he said.

The good news is that there are three concerts in August. You can read who the performers are and buy tickets here.

A wine tasting of currently released wine is included in the event and people are encouraged to bring a picnic dinner. The seating is on a slight hillside, so a blanket or low-backed beach chairs are good additions.

The property is open from 5:00 to 8:00 pm; music runs form 6:00 to 7:30 pm. Parking is limited and car pooling is encouraged.