Claudia J. Morgan’s landscapes and still lifes are featured in June at Portola Art Gallery

“Landscapes and Still Lifes”—recent works by Claudia J. Morgan—is the featured exhibit at the Portola Art Gallery in June. While there will be no formal reception due to COVID-19 safety precautions, Claudia will be at the gallery on June 1, 10, 18, and 22, as well as by appointment.

The show presents oil paintings from the past few months, of subjects close to the artist’s heart. Claudia paints what she finds beautiful, whether it’s a head of garlic or a sparkling sunrise. The paintings are representational while still acknowledging the canvas and brush strokes.

Claudia is a morning person, and many of her landscape images are inspired by her early morning walks near her home in Cupertino, or in the place where her heart really belongs: Martha’s Vineyard, Massachusetts.

Claudia has been drawing and painting still life subjects for decades. The elements in her still lifes are those that have particular meaning to her; she finds both joy and whimsy in the gestures that pears, peppers and even eggs make, and the way they interact with other forms in a composition.

After an academic career in the biomedical sciences, and later as a university administrator, with occasional diversions teaching drawing at the Pacific Art League in Palo Alto, Claudia is now able to focus on her artwork.

The Portola Art Gallery is located within the Allied Arts Guild (75 Arbor Rd., Menlo Park). It is open Monday through Saturday from 11:00 am t0 3:00 pm.

“Five Meyers” (8×24″, oil on canvas, May 2021) as is “Half Moon Bay Afternoon” are featured artworks in Claudia J. Morgan’s June exhibit