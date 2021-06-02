Community Equity Collaborative sponsors program about protecting families from eviction on June 3
Menlo Park based non-profit Community Equity Collaborative is part of the sponsoring group presenting “Action Alert: Protect families from eviction” at Thursday, June 3 at 6:00 pm. The group is calling upon the Governor and state legislators to:
- Extend the eviction moratorium until the end of 2021. The moratorium expires on June 30, but by then families, children and child care professionals will have only received a small fraction of the rental assistance funds due to eligibility and ease of access. Unless we act now, a tsunami of evictions will make the homelessness crisis even worse.
- Expand eligibility and allow more flexibility in distribution. Senate Bill 91 only provides relief to tenants who owe back rent directly to their landlords. Many renters (particularly those who are undocumented) borrowed from payday lenders, family, friends and others to keep their rent current, or sublease from others. To give these tenants the opportunity to get back to work and repay their massive debts, we are asking the legislature to give tenants flexibility to use funds to prepay rent for at least 6 months, and to increase eligibility to tenants with a sublease.
