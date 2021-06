Spotted: Kevin Heller on the Jumbotron at Yankee Stadium

Lesley Heller and family were in attendance at Yankee Stadium last night on the inaugural Lou Gehrig Day along with many of Kevin Heller’s friends. The Menlo Park resident passed away in January from ALS. Tonight Lou Gehrig Day will be celebrated at Oracle Park when the Giants take on the Cubs. Lesley and family are making the cross country flight to be in attendance.

Photo courtesy Lesley Heller