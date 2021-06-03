Woodside’s First Friday on June 4: Wayne Thiebaud in his Own Words By Jim Caldwell

On November 15th, Wayne Thiebaud (pictured top) celebrated his 100th birthday. One of California’s favorite artists, he has had an extraordinarily long and productive career. Many think of him as a painter of pies, and yet he has explored a variety other fascinating motifs, including the streets of San Francisco and the Sacramento Delta.

As a gifted and articulate teacher and academic, he has thoughtfully spoken about his paintings in many interviews over his long career.

Woodside resident Jim Caldwell—artist, art historian, and architect—will speak about Wayne Thiebaud’s brilliant and fascinating career. The 50 minute presentation includes 60 beautiful images of paintings, watercolors, pastels and drawings with subjects as varied as candied apples, delta scenes, memory mountains and clowns.

Join this Virtual First Friday by logging onto the Woodside Arts and Culture’s YouTube channel at 7:00 pm on June 4th.