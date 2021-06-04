Menlo-Atherton High School celebrates 70th graduating class

On Thursday afternoon, June 3, 2021, 572 students walked across Coach Park Field, becoming the 70th graduating class in Menlo-Atherton High School history.

Speeches were given by seniors Peter Koenig, Alex Waitz, Nohelia Morales, and Alejandro Garcia Hurtado. Koenig and Waitz’s speeches focused on the unexpectedness of life. Morales and Hurtado, who both will be the first in their families to attend college, thanked the AVID program for its support.

Outgoing principal Simone Rick-Kennel quoted Maya Angelou in her commencement remarks, reminding students that “People will forget what you said. People will forget what you did. But people will never forget how you made them feel.”

Photos by Isabelle Sted (c) 2021; she’s been editor-in-chief of the M-A Chronicle