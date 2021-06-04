Menlo-Atherton High School celebrates 70th graduating class

by Isabelle Stid on June 4, 2021

On Thursday afternoon, June 3, 2021, 572 students walked across Coach Park Field, becoming the 70th graduating class in Menlo-Atherton High School history.

Speeches were given by seniors Peter Koenig, Alex Waitz, Nohelia Morales, and Alejandro Garcia Hurtado. Koenig and Waitz’s speeches focused on the unexpectedness of life.  Morales and Hurtado, who both will be the first in their families to attend college, thanked the AVID program for its support.

Outgoing principal Simone Rick-Kennel quoted Maya Angelou in her commencement remarks, reminding students that “People will forget what you said. People will forget what you did. But people will never forget how you made them feel.”

Photos by Isabelle Sted (c) 2021; she’s been editor-in-chief of the M-A Chronicle

Category:

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Events
HELP SUPPORT INMENLO!

Please help support InMenlo! Your contribution will help us continue to bring InMenlo to you. Click on the button below to contribute!

Spotted
Categories
View by Month
Search