Menlo Together General Meeting set for June 6

Menlo Together is have a General Meeting via Zoom on Sunday, June 6 from 4:00 to 5:00 pm. You can RSVP today.

Connect and hear briefly about Menlo Together’s activities and how you can get involved.

Learn and discuss how to support Climate Action and Adaptation in Menlo Park.

Hear a presentation from the Founder and Executive Director of Climate Resilient Communities, Violet Wulf-Saena on building resilience against flooding caused bysea level rise and storm water. Learn about what we as a community can do about it.

Learn about turning the Climate Action Plan into action. in Menlo Park. Learn more from Tom Kabat of Menlo Spark, the 350 Menlo Park City team, and the Menlo Park Environmental Quality Commission. Q&A will follow.

Stay for optional post-meeting break-out groups to dive deeper into an upcoming activity of your choice.