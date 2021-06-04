Spotted: Norbert wishing local grads Congrats!
At least that’s what we think Ladera’s favorite dinosaur is doing. We hope he doesn’t bite down too hard on the class of 2021!
Photo by Linda Hubbard (c) 2021
clear sky
broken clouds
clear sky
few clouds
At least that’s what we think Ladera’s favorite dinosaur is doing. We hope he doesn’t bite down too hard on the class of 2021!
Photo by Linda Hubbard (c) 2021
Please help support InMenlo! Your contribution will help us continue to bring InMenlo to you. Click on the button below to contribute!
Leave a Comment