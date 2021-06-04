Spotted: Norbert wishing local grads Congrats!

by Linda Hubbard on June 4, 2021

At least that’s what we think Ladera’s favorite dinosaur is doing. We hope he doesn’t bite down too hard on the class of 2021!

Photo by Linda Hubbard (c) 2021

