Menlo Tavern reopens patio and bar

Closed for over a year, the Menlo Tavern at the Stanford Park Hotel (100 El Camino Real) in Menlo Park has reopened its patio as well as its bar. The dining room remains closed.

Dining on the patio has been one of our long-time favorites. Surrounded by the hotel, it’s sheltered from the wind. All the better to listen to the music which is live nightly from 6:00 to 9:00 pm. We were treated to the mellow sounds of Jimmy Ashley.

The menu is more limited than we recall pre-pandemic, but we thoroughly enjoyed the heirloom tomato panzanella along with a delicious burger with killer french fries.

Patio dining is available from 5:00 to 9:00 pm nightly; the bar stays open until 10:00 pm. Reservations are encouraged.

Photos by Linda Hubbard (c) 2021