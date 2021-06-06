Callie Muhler’s Scouting accomplishments are celebrated

by Contributed Content on June 6, 2021

A celebration for Callie Muhlner was recently held in honor of her earning the rank of Eagle Scout in the inaugural class of females in Scouting and her Ranger Rank in Scouts BSA. Callie, the daughter of Betsy and John Muhlner of Menlo Park, is a rising sophomore at Washington University in St. Louis and a 2020 graduate of Menlo-Atherton High School.

Callie has been a member of Venture Crew 27, which is sponsored  by Hillsdale United Methodist Church in San Mateo, since 2017.  In 2019, when Scouts BSA welcomed girls, Callie began advancing on her Scouting journey, earning her Eagle Rank in the fall of 2020. 

Callie’s Eagle project involved building a sand toy box for Oak Knoll School in Menlo Park, her elementary school. She’s maintained a close relationship with the school over the years, returning to serve as an Outdoor Education counselor during high school.  

Family, friends and many members of the 27 Troop and Crew Community gathered safely, outdoors and masked, at Oak Knoll to celebrate Callie’s accomplishments.

Brad Robertson June 06, 2021 at 5:19 pm

Congrats!!

