How to be politically civil to each other is topic on June 10

How can deliberative democracy survive if we can’t even speak to people with whom we disagree?

By and large, public opinion is sticky and change occurs very slowly; one exception to this is the more recent and significant change in public opinion toward LGBTQ rights and marriage equality. The marriage equality movement is considered one of the great success stories of political advocacy, but why was it so successful? If simple conversation can work in one arena, can it work in others? And how and where does one approach such conversation?

On Thursday, June 10 at 6:30 pm, Dr. Brian F. Harrison will join the Menlo Park Library s to share his research into practical ways to approach informal political conversation on a variety of contentious issues. Register online.