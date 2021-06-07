Barbara Tuffli’s dazzling dahlia photographs on display at University Art

We know about fine art photographer Barbara Tuffli’s camellias. And also about her roses as we’ve been lucky enough to visit her Atherton garden a number of times.

She’s now turned her attention to dahlias.

“I had trouble with them at first and talked to Tony at the Menlo Park farmers market,” she explains. “There now in raised beds with great drainage—that’s what they need.

“Last year, one plant grew to 10 feet. I put one of the flowers on a dinner plate and it measured 12 inches!”

Barbara talks about the intricacies of the petals and how the light hits them. Her dahlia photographs—on display at University Art in Redwood City through June 30—are a blaze of color set off by glistening white Japanese paper against a lime green wall. The large images almost swallow the viewer up—in a very positive way.

Does she have a favorite? “I love each of them for their different qualities,” is her reply.

Photo of Barbara Tuffli at University Art by Linda Hubbard (c) 2021; “Cafe au Lait Rose” dahlia by Barbara Tuffli (c) 2021; used with permission.