Laugh, listen and learn with storyteller Diane Ferlatte on June 12

Diane Ferlatte shares playful and fun folktales that also contain wisdom and a message for the young and young at heart on Saturday, June 12 at 11:00 am. Register online.

A legend in the storytelling community and beyond, Diane has spent decades traveling the world and sharing stories, with high-profile performances including appearances for the Kennedy Center, the National Storytelling Festival, the Bay Area Storytelling Festival, and for President Bill Clinton’s first inauguration.

This free event received partial funding support from the Friends of the Menlo Park Library.