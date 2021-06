Rock Your World Paint demo set for June 12

Join the City of Menlo Park’s Youth Advisory Committee and Silicon Valley Cyber Leos Club in a painting kit demo virtual event to spread positivity messages on rocks.

Pick up your supplies through the library curbside pickup this week. Supplies are first come, first served.

A demo virtual event will be held on Saturday, June 12 at 2:00 pm to facilitate the painting rock activity. Grades K-12 are welcome. Register online.