SRI International to be transformed into mixed-use neighborhood with modernized office facilities

Working with Menlo Park-based Lane Partners, SRI International seeks residents’ help in the effort to reimagine the approximately 63-acre property into a new home for SRI and a new neighborhood for Menlo Park, which will be known as Parkline.

Located adjacent to City Hall and Burgess Park and just a short walk from downtown and Caltrain,

SRI was founded in Menlo Park in 1946 and has grown over the past 75 years into a pioneering research institute.

“SRI has been a fixture in this community since before Silicon Valley became a household name— we are proud to have deep roots in Menlo Park,” said William Jeffrey, chief executive officer at SRI. “We are excited about the opportunity to work with Lane Partners to modernize our facilities and transform our campus into a new neighborhood that will truly be connected with the Menlo Park community. With this redevelopment, we are excited to continue building on our long history of discoveries making people safer, healthier and more productive.”

The conceptual plan for Parkline is to create a park-like environment that facilitates personal interactions and recreational activities by reconfiguring the site to allow for ample open space interspersed by a network of bicycle and pedestrian paths that will connect the historically closed campus to the community.

“We are ecstatic about embarking on this once-in-a-generation journey to create the type of inclusive, transit-oriented, mixed-use neighborhood that will help meet our city’s needs and advance Menlo Park’s thriving community,” said Mark Murray, principal at Lane Partners. “In addition to modernizing SRI’s campus, the planning process will add much needed housing to help meet the city’s state-mandated housing goals.”

The residential component is currently reserved for 10 acres on the western edge of the site along Laurel Avenue, which would provide for more convenient access to public transit, local businesses and restaurants. A minimum of 400 housing units at a range of affordability levels will help meet the City’s housing obligations while preserving more than 15 acres of publicly accessible open space.

The existing office and R&D area will be replaced one-for-one, ensuring that no additional square feet of office and R&D space are added to the site. The new buildings will be able to accommodate the needs of SRI and support a greater variety of tenants, all within a more highly sustainable footprint. At the same time the plan will seek to add new indoor and outdoor spaces that reflect the project’s emphasis on its natural setting–all with no increase in commercial office or R&D square footage.

Lane will also be looking for opportunities to add community-serving retail while enhancing connections to adjacent neighborhoods, transit and local commercial areas.

The community engagement process will begin with a series of public open houses scheduled in July to familiarize residents with the location and concept plans, and will continue throughout the planning process to ensure Parkline achieves its highest potential for SRI and Menlo Park. Project information can be found at www.menloparkline.com, including how to sign up to participate in the community feedback.