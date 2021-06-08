Fit to the Core offer free fitness class for Belle Haven residents on June 12

Fit to the Core is offering a free fitness class for adults who live in the Belle Haven neighborhood of Menlo Park.

The event will take place at Kelly Park’s soccer field (100 Terminal Ave. Menlo Park) on Saturday, June 12, at 10:30 am. Attendees should arrive 15 minutes early and bring an exercise mat, towel and water.

Founder of Fit to the Core, Tracie VanHook (pictured), has over 30 years of experience in fitness training and functional aging. Growing up in Oakland,VanHook experienced first-hand the barriers and lack of opportunities for people of color to gain access to fitness programs and receive support for building a fit and healthy lifestyle.

Since there is a limit to the amount of people who can join the class due to COVID-19, those who are interested should reach out to Tracie at tracie@fittothecoreca.org or at 650-206-8660 to secure their spot.