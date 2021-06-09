Artist Mitchell Johnson in conversation with curator Kathryn Wade on June 11

Pamela Walsh Gallery will broadcast an exhibition walk-through on Instagram Live featuring Menlo Park-based artist Mitchell Johnson and Kathryn Wade, Curator at the San Jose Museum Art, on Friday, June 11 at 12:30 pm.

You will need to follow the gallery on Instagram (@pamelawalshgallery), then open the Instagram App at 12.30 pm. You will either see a notification that @pamelawalshgallery is live—or you can tap on the gallery’s icon and it will take you to the video stream.

Afterwards, Pamela will post the talk on IGTV, and you can access that anytime by going to her account and clicking on the IGTV icon.

Mitchell’s exhibition of paintings, Color Continuum, is on display at the Pamela Walsh Gallery (540 Ramona St., Palo Alto) through June 26.