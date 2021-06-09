Celebration of Gary Riekes life set for July 18 at Filoli

The life of Gary Riekes, who passed away on March 24, 2021, will be celebrated in the garden at Filoli on Sunday, July 18.

The Reikes Center invites people to “come reconnect with our community, while enjoying live music and refreshments, along with special memories of Gary from throughout his life and the history of the Riekes Center.”

Gates open at 5:00 pm, and the celebration will begin at 5:30 pm.

For those who cannot attend in person, there will be an opportunity to share memories and also to attend a virtual gathering with a recording of the live event—details to come.

Please RSVP to be included on the guest list.

InMenlo file photo by Irene Searles (c) 2015