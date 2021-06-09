Spotted: People enjoying free hot beverages at New Community Church

by Linda Hubbard on June 9, 2021

New Community Church is serving hot drinks on Wednesday mornings from 8:00 am to 11:00 am on its patio facing Middle Avenue in Menlo Park all summer long.

Community members are welcome to stop by and pick up a free beverage, sit and enjoy a peaceful morning, or catch up with a friend. Beverages such as lattes and mochas are made by Caffe Carello.

New Community Church opened in August 2018 and is located at the corner of Middle and Arbor Avenues in Menlo Park.

