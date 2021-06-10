M-A grad Leslie Sepulveda awarded $15,000 public service scholarship

Menlo-Atherton High School graduate Leslie Sepulveda, now a senior at Loyola Marymount University (LMU), has been awarded a 2021 Donald A. Strauss Foundation Scholarship.

The Strauss scholarship in the amount of $15,000 funds public-service projects that students have proposed and will carry out during their junior or senior year.

“My project is called BoundlessLMU, and it is a student-run program at LMU that provides paid internship opportunities to undocumented LMU students,” emailed Leslie. “Students are paired with organizations that best fit their career interests while receiving career, professional, and leadership development.”