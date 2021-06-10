Trejo’s Tacos comes to mid-Peninsula via DoorDash Kitchens

Popular SoCal-based restaurant Trejo’s Tacos, co-owned by actor Danny Trejo, is now available on the mid-Peninsula via DoorDash Kitchens for a limited time beginning today at 4:00 pm.

Customers in Atherton, Menlo Park and Woodside (along with Belmont, Palo Alto, Redwood City, and San Carlos) can choose from a menu that includes Steak Asada Bowls, Grilled Chicken Burritos, and Baja Fish Tacos for pickup or delivery only with $0 delivery fees*. To celebrate the launch, Trejo’s Tacos is offering a “buy 2 tacos, get 1 taco free” promotion** highlighting the restaurant’s namesake offerings.

“When we first launched Trejo’s Tacos in 2016, I wanted a place where our friends, family and community could gather,” said Danny. “A place where everyone could have a great time and enjoy delicious Mexican food.

“We are a small local brand based in Los Angeles, so partnering with DoorDash has allowed us to bring our Trejo’s Tacos menu to Northern California.“

Coincidentally, Danny’s colorful life and prolific career are chronicled in the new bio-documentary Inmate #1: The Rise of Danny Trejo which will be available July 2020.

*Offer valid 6/10/21 to 6/24/21. Valid only on orders with a minimum subtotal greater than $10, excluding taxes and fees. Valid only in Atherton, Belmont, Menlo Park, Palo Alto, Redwood City, San Carlos, and Woodside. Limit one per person.

**Offer valid 6/10/21 to 6/24/21 while supplies last only in Atherton, Belmont, Menlo Park, Palo Alto, Redwood City, San Carlos, and Woodside. Place an order for an item from the “Buy 2, Get 1 Free” menu and automatically receive three tacos for the price of two tacos. Limit one redemption per person.

Photos courtesy of Trejo’s Tacos