Charlotte Muse pens book of poetry In Which I Forgive the River

We ask Menlo Park-based poet Charlotte Muse the obvious question: Given the title of her latest book—In Which I Forgive the River—why did the river need to be forgiven?

“People ask me that,” she replies. “It’s actually more about thinking of a river like life. You don’t know what’s going to happen.

“Besides that, I love rivers. I like to set and watch the water flow by. I’ll often sit besides San Francisquito Creek.”

Charlotte will be reading selected poems from her new book at Cafe Zoë (929 Menalto Ave.) on Tuesday, June 15, from 5:00 to 7:00 pm.

“There will be refreshments and other local poets who would like to read their poems are welcome,” she says.

By the way, is there a better name for a poet than Charlotte Muse? The long time resident of the Willows neighborhood smiles: “I kept my maiden name.”

InMenlo file photo of Charlotte Muse by Irene Searles (c) 2014; In Which I Forgive the River cover photo by Alice Cummings