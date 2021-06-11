Middle Avenue to be resurfaced in mid-June to fix paving

In mid-June, Middle Avenue will be resurfaced between Olive Street and San Mateo Drive. This project includes corrective measures to fix the paving performed in November 2020.

Field samples show that the current pavement contains a high amount of air voids. Air voids that are either too great or too low can cause a significant reduction in pavement life. This may lead to continued pavement damage and pavement failure.

At its expense, the contractor will install a new asphalt overlay and re-stripe the street. This work is planned for June 14-23, following the end of the school year for Oak Knoll School. Electronic message boards will notify motorists of exact construction dates. The work may include partial lane closures, as needed.

Photo by Linda Hubbard (c) 2021