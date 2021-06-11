Updates on activities related to COVID-19 in San Mateo County

The County of San Mateo’s Emergency Operations Center (EOC) remains open to coordinate countywide response and communications in response to COVID-19. Here is the latest report issued June 10:

Free County Fair Admission With On-Site Vaccination

San Mateo County Fair attendees 12 and older who get vaccinated on site will receive free admission for themselves and any household members under 11, along with a $20 food voucher and four ride tickets.

Both Pfizer and Johnson and Johnson vaccines will be available at Gate 5 and those under 18 must have parental consent. The parental consent form is available in a number of languages from San Mateo County Health.

The County will host second dose clinics at the Event Center in July for those who prefer to return to the same location but individuals can also make second-dose appointments at a preferred location on the state’s MyTurn site.

The County and partners are promoting vaccine availability to at-risk populations. Saturday, June 12, marks Pacific Islands Day at the fair and the incentive program is open to the first 1,500 individuals age 12 and over (with parental consent for minors) on that day as well as Sunday, June 13 which is a special Dia de la Feria.

The incentive program is also available for San Mateo County residents on Friday, June 11.

The County Fair daily schedule, hours and map are available here.

Request a Vaccine Clinic in Your Neighborhood

The County is now extending opportunities to partner with local groups to bring vaccination pop-up events to neighborhoods. The purpose of the small, targeted events is to reduce barriers to getting vaccinated by making it convenient.

The service is available solely for groups of 25 or more. Please note that priority will be given to groups in areas with low vaccination rates.

Learn more and fill out the form.

County Announces Plan to Reopen County Offices for In-Person Services

Most County of San Mateo offices will be open to the public on Tuesday, June 15, 2021, in alignment with the state’s reopening plan.

This includes in-person voter registration, applying for marriage licenses, recording documents, obtaining official records and a host of other services. Public safety agencies, including the Sheriff’s Office, District Attorney’s Office and Probation Department, are currently open to the public with counter hours available on their websites.

In-person services, however, may vary across departments so County officials recommend calling ahead or visiting department websites before visiting County facilities. For a full listing of County departments, visit https://www.smcgov.org/departments

County Supervisors Provide Local Business Relief

The Board of Supervisors on Tuesday authorized County Health to establish a permit fee relief program that would provide a one-time credit covering the costs of annual permit fees paid by certain local businesses regulated by the department.

It is anticipated that relief provided through this program will benefit more than 5,400 businesses throughout the county. Learn more.

County Superintendents Support Campus Reopening in Fall 2021

The Alameda, Contra Costa, Marin, Santa Clara, San Mateo, and San Francisco county superintendents of schools in collaboration with the public health officers in their respective counties, urge school administrators, teachers, and parents to work together to plan for full in-person instructional programs in classrooms for all grades in the fall with the continued use of face coverings as a common-sense risk reduction strategy.

Read the news release from the San Mateo County Office of Education.

County Manager’s Media Briefing

County Manager Mike Callagy provided a briefing on the local response to COVID-19 to local news reporters on Wednesday, June 9, 2021. The briefing and Q&A is available on the County’s YouTube channel at https://youtu.be/3dy4uFSN-Ms

Note that this is the final in a series of media briefings that began more than a year ago.

County To Align with June 15 State Reopening Plan

The County is committed to align with California’s COVID-19 reopening plans scheduled for Tuesday, June 15.

On June 15, California is expected to retire the color-coded system and lift capacity and distancing restrictions for most businesses and activities. The state issued “Beyond the Blueprint” guidance for industry and business sectors scheduled to take effect June 15.

Vaccine Doses Administered Near 1 Million

A total of 555,455 individuals have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine shot in San Mateo County as of Wednesday, June 9, 2021. This represents 83.4 percent of county residents age 12 and older.

Of the total, 469,874 individuals have completed the vaccination series. The total number of doses administered is 990,306 as of Wednesday, June 9.

COVID-19 Case Counts

County Health reports a total of 42,190 total cases of COVID-19 as of Wednesday, June 9, 2021. Deaths attributed to COVID-19 stand at 579.

Additional information such as cases by age group, cases by race/ethnicity and deaths by age is available at https://www.smchealth.org/data-dashboard/county-data-dashboard

COVID-19 testing is available at no-cost to anyone who lives or works in San Mateo County. Find testing locations at www.smcgov.org/testing.

Photos courtesy of San Mateo County Fair