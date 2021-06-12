Elementary school kids are invited to a hands-on experience exploring avian and human flight on June 17

It’s a bird…it’s a plane…actually, it’s both! Educators from Air Zoo Aerospace and Science Experience in Michigan will help elementary school kids look at avian flight, while exploring the story of human flight on Thursday, June 17 from 2:00 to 3:00 pm. Register online.

Dive into avian adaptations, and find out how birds’ bodies are specially adapted for flight, how the shape of their beak helps them catch specific food, and how they survive in different climates. Then, compare these adaptations to the adaptations of other animals, like the aye aye (a long-fingered lemur), the white-tailed deer, and more!

Part of the Menlo Park Library Summer Reading Program event series for Elementary-Schoolers, this is a hands-on experience! Please gather the following items and have them ready.

Materials

-Paper

-Pencil

-Net or bowl and something to catch

-Straw and something to drink

-Slotted spoon or strainer, bowl with water and something to fish for, such as a bit of cereal, dry noodles, etc.

-Tweezers and rice

-Pliers or clothespin and sunflower seeds or beans

-Something transparent, like a drinking glass

-Stuffed animal

About Air Zoo

Air Zoo Aerospace and Science Experience, based in Portage and Kalamazoo, Michigan, is a world-renowned, Smithsonian-affiliated, museum with aviation, space, and hands-on science exhibits, rides and activities. Air Zoo’s mission is to preserve the legacy of flight for present and future generations.

This free event received partial funding support from the Friends of the Menlo Park Library.