Ayesha and Stephen Curry unveil new playground at an Oakland school

Atherton residents Ayesha and Stephen Curry, along with their foundation Eat. Learn. Play., and their community partners KABOOM!, The CarMax Foundation, and Oakland Unified School District, unveiled a new playground, multi-sport court, and garden at Franklin Elementary School in Oakland yesterday (June 12). The playground was built by volunteers over the previous four days.

This playground is a step toward providing equitable access to play for all Oakland children. Research supports that play is vital for children’s emotional, social, and physical health. However, access to play is too often dictated by race, zip code, or socioeconomic status.

Previously, the Franklin campus included two outdated playgrounds. The revamped schoolyard now includes high-quality play structures, created with input by the Franklin students themselves, providing safe play options for students of all ages.

Photos by Kelly Sullivan/Getty Images for Eat. Learn. Play.’s “Franklin Elementary School Playground, Court, and Garden Project”