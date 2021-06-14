City of Menlo Park is accepting special event permits for events after August 1

Special events like block parties play an important role in building community and a vibrant Menlo Park for all.

The City’s goal is to help organizers plan a safe and successful event with minimal impacts to the surrounding neighborhoods. Applications for special events on or after Aug. 1 are now being accepted online. Depending on the nature of the event, additional permits or approvals may be needed so please allow adequate time for processing.

Visit our special event permit website for event qualifications, application deadlines and to apply for a permit.

InMenlo file photo from 2011 block party