Spotted: Dinosaur on Sharon Road decked out for Pride Month

In recognition of Pride Month this June, the fierce looking dinosaur on Sharon Road in Menlo Park is holding a sign that says “Be gay, do crime!” along with a bouquet of purple hydrangea. The meme refers to the 100+ countries that still have laws on the books that state being gay as a crime.

According to Wikipedia, the slogan “Be gay, do crime!” implies that crime and incivility may be necessary to earn equal rights given the criminalization of homosexuality around the world. Mark Bieschke, a curator at the GLBT Historical Society Museum, claimed that the slogan is meant to stand against the “polished, corporate narrative of Pride.”

Photo by Robb Most (c) 2021