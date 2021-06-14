What you need to know about the lifting of COVID-19 restrictions on June 15

As California lifts most COVID-19 restrictions on Tuesday, June 15, County of San Mateo leaders today encouraged all eligible individuals to take advantage of free vaccination clinics.

“The residents of San Mateo County and California have done a tremendous job doing their parts to get vaccinated as total shots in the arm now total over 1 million in the county and 40 million in the state,” said David J. Canepa, president of the San Mateo County Board of Supervisors.

“June 15 is the day that everyday life returns to normal and that is cause to celebrate. It’s time we can ditch masks in most settings.”

As of Tuesday at 12:01 a.m. (a minute after midnight, tonight), California moves “Beyond the Blueprint,” which ends the color-coded reopening tier systems and lifts most restrictions on businesses. The County of San Mateo fully aligns with all state COVID-19 health and safety guidelines and has no plans to impose separate guidance.

What Changes/What You Need to Know

As of Tuesday, there are no longer capacity or distancing requirements for most businesses or public settings.

Fully vaccinated people can stop wearing face coverings outdoors and indoors – with the following exceptions:

► On public transit (buses, ride-shares, taxis, airplanes, trains, ferries)

► Indoors in K-12 schools, child care and other youth settings

► Health care settings and long-term care facilities

► Correctional facilities and detention centers

► Homeless shelters, emergency shelters, cooling centers

Businesses, public agencies and other organizations may still require face coverings, for both employees and members of the public.

The County of San Mateo, for instance, will require members of the public entering County offices or interacting with County employees to wear face coverings. County employees will be required to wear facial coverings in alignment with Cal-OSHA’s workplace safety requirements and the County will also continue to enforce physical distancing requirements in County offices as well.

“What’s important to remember is that not everyone can receive a vaccine due to health considerations, and children under 12 years of age are not eligible. We still need to protect these individuals so, if you are asked, please wear your face mask,” said County Manager Mike Callagy.

“Be patient. Be kind. Let’s not leave anyone behind,” Callagy said.

Vaccination Availability

Anyone age 12 and older can get vaccinated for free in San Mateo County. Vaccines are widely available at health care providers as well as certain pharmacies and other locations.

County Health operates or supports numerous clinics with a focus on areas with low vaccination rates. To find a vaccine site near you, go to https://www.smchealth.org/vaccine-clinic-calendar

The County is also partnering with local groups to bring targeted vaccine pop up events to groups of 25 or more. Request an event at least two weeks in advance.

The state’s MyTurn site provides a list of vaccine clinics. Appointments are optional. Go to https://myturn.ca.gov/ for more information.

COVID-19 Testing

Testing remains an important strategy in continuing to reduce the spread of the disease and to protect individuals who have not been vaccinated. Testing is available for all ages, including young children and infants, and all testing sites now use more comfortable testing methods by swabbing the front part of the nose or mouth.

People who are vaccinated or unvaccinated should get tested if they have symptoms of COVID-19. Unvaccinated persons should get tested if they have had close contact with someone with COVID-19 or have concerns about being infected or exposed.

See smcgov.org/testing for more information about locations and schedules. In addition to these sites, testing is also available from health care providers and other community organizations.

COVID-19 By the Numbers in San Mateo County:

Vaccines:

► Doses administered: 1,002,566

► Received at least one shot: 560,520 individuals or 84.1% of people 12 years and older

► Fully vaccinated: 477,584 individuals

As of Sunday, June 13, 2021

COVID-19 Cases:

► 42,214 individuals county wide

► 207 in Atherton, 38 in Ladera, 1,673 in Menlo Park, 97 in Portola Valley, 68 in unincorporated west Menlo Park, 149 in Woodside

► 581 deaths

As of Thursday, June 10, 2021