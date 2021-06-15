Menlo Park City Council passes fireworks urgency ordinance effective immediately

The Menlo Park City Council approved a fireworks urgency ordinance at its June 8, 2021, meeting, which went into effect immediately. Historically, Menlo Park has seen increased use of fireworks in the summer months, specifically on and around the Fourth of July holiday.

All fireworks including “safe and sane” are prohibited in Menlo Park. Fireworks cause thousands of injuries every year, and most significantly pose a serious risk of fire. In addition, fireworks can cause significant anxiety in children and adults, especially veterans and others with post-traumatic stress, as well as pets.

Police have the authority to seize, remove or cause to be removed, at the expense of the owner, all stocks of fireworks offered or exposed for sale, stored or held in violation of the ordinance.

This fireworks urgency ordinance allows public safety to arrest and cite violators in Menlo Park for the following:

Sale or offer to sale fireworks of any kind or nature within the city

Fire, discharge, burn or use fireworks of any kind or nature within the city

Additionally, possession of fireworks is a misdemeanor under California Health and Safety Code §12671.

