Off the Grid food truck market returns to Menlo Park

Menlo Park’s Off the Grid weekly food truck market returns to the Caltrain parking lot, Wednesday, June 16, with six food trucks offering a variety of American, Mexican, Peruvian, Asian Fusion and ice cream delicacies. The market is open each Wednesday from 5:00 pm to approximately 9:00 pm, on the portion of the Caltrain station parking next to Ravenswood Avenue.

Parking on a portion of the Caltrain parking lot will be restricted Wednesdays from approximately 3:30-10:00 pm to allow for set up and take down of the market, but the majority of the Caltrain lot will remain open. City streets, downtown parking plazas and the Civic Center parking lots provide general public parking and the central location makes it easy to walk or bike.

Each week, a different rotating selection of food trucks will sell a variety of cuisines either for on-site outdoor dining or to-go. As a recurring special event, the market secured the required use permit in 2014 with several extensions granted in the years since. The use permit provides for small-scale amplified live entertainment, although the market will most likely feature pre-recorded music initially. Off the Grid estimates the market draws approximately 600-800 customers per week, making this a popular and family-friendly event.

InMenlo file photo (c) 2014