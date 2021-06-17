Karl E. Clark storyboard unveiling and Juneteenth observance on June 19

There will be a dedication of a new storyboard honoring Karl E. Clark at this year’s Juneteenth observance on Saturday, June 19 from 11:00 to 11:30 pm. The live event (!) takes place at Karl E. Clark Park (313 Market Place) in Menlo Park.

Confirmed speakers:

-Congresswoman Anna Eshoo

-Menlo Park Mayor Drew Combs

-Menlo Park City Councilmember Cecilia Taylor

About Karl E. Clark

On January 15, 2018, a park was renamed in honor Mr. Karl E. Clark, a long time Belle Haven resident and decorated World War II veteran, celebrating Mr. Clark and his many contributions to the community. Mr. Clark was an accomplished author as well as a community activist and mentor.Toda

About Juneteenth

Juneteenth is the oldest nationally celebrated commemoration of the ending of slavery in the United States. From its Galveston, Texas origin in 1865, the observance of June 19 as the African American Emancipation Day has spread across the United States and beyond.

Today, President Biden signed legislation to make Juneteenth a federal holiday following actions by the Senate and House earlier this week. The law goes into effect immediately.

Event sponsors:

Belle Haven Action

Menlo Park Historical Association

City of Menlo Park

Photo of Annielka Pérez, Julie Shanson, Cecilia Taylor at Karl E. Clark Park Dedication Ceremony, January 2019, courtesy of Belle Haven Action