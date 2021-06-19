Poet James J. Siege reads from his book The God of San Francisco on June 23

In celebration of LGBTQ Pride Month, poet James J. Siegel shares selections from his latest collection, The God of San Francisco, on Wednesday, June 23, from 6:30 to 7:30 pm, examining queer grief during the onset of the AIDS crisis through a “lavender-and-leather pantheon.”

From Laramie, Wyoming, to Toledo, Ohio, from the Castro Funeral Home to North Beach and back, Siegel’s explorations are deeply powerful, beautiful, sad, and celebratory. Register online.

James J. Siegel is a San Francisco-based poet and literary arts organizer. He is the host and curator of the popular monthly Literary Speakeasy show at Martuni’s piano bar.

The program is presented by the Menlo Park Library.