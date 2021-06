The Genius of Octavia E. Butler is topic on June 22

In recent years, sales of Butler’s books have increased enormously as the issues she addressed in her Afro-Futuristic, feminist novels and short fiction have only become more relevant.Dr. Adele Newson-Horst, a professor of English at Morgan State University (MSU), joins the Menlo Park Library on a journey into the life and works of science fiction author Octavia Estelle Butler on Tuesday, June 22, from 3:00 to 4:00 pm. Together, we’ll investigate Butler’s use of language in achieving plausible realities through a study of her award-winning short story “Speech Sounds.” Register online