Jim Caldwell looks back at his 50 year artistic career on June 24

Emails Woodside-based artist Jim Caldwell:

“I have been giving a series of slide shows on my favorite artists. Numerous viewers have asked me why I don’t share my own paintings. This presentation is for them.

“I will review my unusual career as an artist/architect, and show you the breadth of my artistic repertoire, from Glacier Bay to Stanford Hills to New Zealand, to African cats, and many points in between.”

The presentation will be Zoom hosted by the Pacific Art League of Palo Alto on Thursday, June 24, 5:00 to 6:00 pm. Register online.

Cost is $20 (plus fee) which goes to supporting PAL programs.

Self portrait by Jim Caldwell