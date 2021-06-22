Encinal Ave. and Oak Grove Ave. railroad crossings closed overnight



Caltrain will be performing foundation installation work that will require temporary railroad crossing closures in Menlo Park.

Encinal Avenue crossing closure

The Encinal Avenue railroad crossing will be closed to vehicle and bicycle traffic from 7:45 pm on Tuesday, June 22 to 5:30 am on Wednesday, June 23.

Directional signs will direct vehicle and bicycle traffic to use Glenwood Avenue as a detour on the night of the closure. The crosswalks on the north and south side of Encinal Avenue will remain open for pedestrian traffic during construction.

Oak Grove Avenue crossing closure

The Oak Grove Avenue railroad crossing will be closed to vehicle and bicycle traffic from 7:45 pm on June 22 to 5:30 am on June 23.

Directional signs will direct vehicle and bicycle traffic to use Glenwood Avenue as a detour on the night of the closure. The crosswalks on the north and south side of Oak Grove Avenue will remain open for pedestrian traffic during construction.