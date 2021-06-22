Menlowe Ballet offers a gift of dance to kick off the summer

Kicking off the official start to summer, Menlowe Ballet wants to brighten your day with a favorite ballet from our 2016 repertory season, Val Caniparoli’s repeat after me.

Caniparoli’s versatility has made him one of the most sought after choreographers in the United States and abroad. While he is most closely associated with San Francisco Ballet, his home for more than 43 years, as both dancer and former resident choreographer, he has contributed to the repertories of more than 50 companies including Pacific Northwest Ballet, Boston Ballet, Hong Kong Ballet, and Finnish National Ballet.

Use this link (password: SUMMERDANCE) to view this free performance of repeat after me from the comfort of your home through July 5. In the spirit of community, feel free to share this link with friends and family who may enjoy it.