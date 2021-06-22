Raise a Glass: Beer tasting is for the birds! on June 24

Join the Menlo Park Library for a physically-distanced, but fun and friendly beer-tasting you can enjoy from home on Thursday, June 24, from 5:30 to 6:30 pm. This month, it’s a bird-themed edition. Register online.

Pick up the beers from this list—or make all your own choices, and just join us for fun, conversation and trivia!

The beers:

-Henhouse IPA (any IPA from Henhouse will work–our host has the “Incredible Pale Ale”)

-Hitachino Nest–Saison du Japon (any saison will work)

-Queen of Fruits from Great Notion Brewing (this is a fruited ale, so any fruit ale or sour)

-Gulden Draak Classic from Brouwerij Van Steenberge (Belgian triple ale)

-Dessert City Kentucky Bourbon Pie from Devil’s Canyon Brewing (pastry stout)

Many of these beers are available from Willows Market in Menlo Park.