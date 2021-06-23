Jim Caldwell’s paintings of Pepperwood Preserve on display at Preserve’s gallery

Pepperwood Preserve—3,200 acres of untouched California north of Santa Rosa—is exhibiting 20 of Woodside-based artist Jim Caldwell’s paintings of the Preserve in its gallery through August 15, 2021.

Emails Jim: “There will be an opening reception on Friday, June 25, from 4:00 to 6:30 pm. At the reception, I will be presenting a 45-minute slide show titled Discovering Nature. The public is invited to attend without a reservation.

“Thirty eight percent of all sales go to supporting the Preserve.”

To view Jim’s paintings from Monday to Friday from 9:00 am to 5:00 pm, an appointment is necessary. Email Sloan Shinn: sshinn@pepperwoodpreserve.org

You can also see Jim’s entire Pepperwood painting collection online.

Pepperwood Preserve is located at 2130 Pepperwood Preserve Road (off of Mark West Springs Road) in Santa Rosa.

“Ridgelines and Oaks” is one of the paintings on display.