Learn to cook Jamaican food with Chef Alreca on June 25

Learn about the food of Jamaica as Chef Alreca shows us how to make Brown Stew Chicken, Peas & Rice, and Fried Plantains on Friday, June 25 from 3:00 to 4:00 pm. Register online.

Cooking along? Download the recipe.

Chef Alreca grew up in a small seaside town in Jamaica, where her favorite pastime was helping her grandmother pick herbs, fruits and vegetables from their yard, and watching her cook. Alreca made her first full meal when she was eight, picking peppers, thyme and other herbs like she had seen her granny do, and cooking the food the way her granny did it.

She migrated to the Bay Area as a teenager and attended the Art Institute’s International Culinary School in San Francisco. Today she heads Chef Alreca’s Catering, specializing in authentic Jamaican dishes and Jamaican-California fusion foods.

This free event received partial funding support from the Friends of the Menlo Park Library.