Summer Puppetry Festival kicks off with The Circus on June 24

The marionette Ringmaster is proud to bring you the greatest puppet show, unearthed from the Bob Baker archives, featuring a vast array of colorful and wonderful creations not seen for decades!

The Bob Baker Marionette Theater was founded in 1963, and pioneered a form of “theater in the round” which allows the puppeteers to perform their art in full view of everyone. Audiences are able to enjoy the antics and intricacies of the skilled and beautifully-executed marionettes in an intimate form, all of which has become a timeless and culturally-celebrated living theater for all ages.

This free event received partial funding support from the Friends of the Menlo Park Library.